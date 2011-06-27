Used 1994 Mitsubishi Mirage LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque116 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower113 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room42.9 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.
Measurements
Length171.1 in.
Curb weight2085 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.7 cu.ft.
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base96.1 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cancun Green
  • Cairo Yellow Pearl Metallic
  • Santiago Green Metallic
  • Balboa Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Aruba Red Pearl Metallic
  • Kauai Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Innsbruck White
  • Warm Springs Silver Metallic
  • Nogales Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Baja Red
  • Oceanside Blue Metallic
