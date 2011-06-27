  1. Home
Used 1994 Mitsubishi Mirage ES Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Mirage
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque116 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower113 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Measurements
Length172.2 in.
Curb weight2195 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Height52.2 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oceanside Blue Metallic
  • Nogales Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Cairo Yellow Pearl Metallic
  • Cancun Green
  • Santiago Green Metallic
  • Warm Springs Silver Metallic
  • Baja Red
  • Aruba Red Pearl Metallic
  • Balboa Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Kauai Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Innsbruck White
