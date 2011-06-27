  1. Home
Used 1992 Mitsubishi Mirage GS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/343.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque101 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower123 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
Measurements
Length170.1 in.
Curb weight2513 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base96.7 in.
Width65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Newport Blue Metallic
  • Amazon Blue Metallic
  • Ascot Silver Metallic
  • Modena Silver Metallic
  • California Red
  • Barbados Blue Metallic
  • Almaden Red Pearl Metallic
  • Tacoma Blue Metallic
  • Laguna Blue Metallic
  • Northstar White
  • Kalapana Black
  • Sable Black
  • Summit White
  • Saronno Red
  • Sedona Red
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Brisbane Green Pearl Metallic
  • Belize Green Metallic
  • Tahiti Green Metallic
