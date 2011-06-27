  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Mirage
  4. Used 1991 Mitsubishi Mirage
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Mitsubishi Mirage VL Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Mirage
Overview
See Mirage Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque93 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Measurements
Height52.0 in.
Wheel base93.9 in.
Length158.7 in.
Width65.7 in.
Curb weight2205 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Northstar White
  • Newport Blue Metallic
  • La Salle Silver Metallic
  • Almaden Red Pearl Metallic
  • Ascot Silver Metallic
  • California Red
  • Tacoma Blue Metallic
  • Belize Green Metallic
  • Maranello Red
  • Laguna Blue Metallic
  • Kalapana Black
  • Jamaican Blue Metallic
  • Barbados Blue Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Summit White
See Mirage Inventory

Related Used 1991 Mitsubishi Mirage VL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles