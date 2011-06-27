  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Mirage
  4. Used 1991 Mitsubishi Mirage
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Mitsubishi Mirage LS Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Mirage
Overview
See Mirage Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque93 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Measurements
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base96.7 in.
Length170.1 in.
Width65.7 in.
Curb weight2271 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Barbados Blue Metallic
  • Kalapana Black
  • Laguna Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Jamaican Blue Metallic
  • Belize Green Metallic
  • Newport Blue Metallic
  • Ascot Silver Metallic
  • Almaden Red Pearl Metallic
  • La Salle Silver Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Tacoma Blue Metallic
  • Maranello Red
  • Northstar White
  • California Red
See Mirage Inventory

Related Used 1991 Mitsubishi Mirage LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles