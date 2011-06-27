Used 1991 Mitsubishi Mirage GS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/343.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque101 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower123 hp @ 6500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Measurements
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base96.7 in.
Length170.1 in.
Width65.7 in.
Curb weight2271 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Laguna Blue Metallic
  • Jamaican Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Belize Green Metallic
  • Kalapana Black
  • La Salle Silver Metallic
  • Ascot Silver Metallic
  • Newport Blue Metallic
  • Almaden Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Barbados Blue Metallic
  • Tacoma Blue Metallic
  • Maranello Red
  • Northstar White
  • California Red
  • Sable Black
