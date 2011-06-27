Used 1990 Mitsubishi Mirage Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|27
|27
|27
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/31 mpg
|24/31 mpg
|24/31 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|316.8/409.2 mi.
|316.8/409.2 mi.
|316.8/409.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|27
|27
|27
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|91 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|91 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|91 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.5 l
|1.5 l
|1.5 l
|Horsepower
|81 hp @ 5500 rpm
|81 hp @ 5500 rpm
|81 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|30.2 ft.
|30.2 ft.
|30.2 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.3 in.
|39.1 in.
|38.3 in.
|Front leg room
|41.9 in.
|41.9 in.
|41.9 in.
|Front hip room
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.5 in.
|53.5 in.
|53.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.9 in.
|37.5 in.
|36.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|42.5 in.
|52.0 in.
|42.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.5 in.
|34.4 in.
|32.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.1 in.
|53.1 in.
|52.1 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|158.7 in.
|170.1 in.
|158.7 in.
|Curb weight
|2238 lbs.
|2271 lbs.
|2238 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.5 cu.ft.
|11.5 cu.ft.
|11.5 cu.ft.
|Height
|52.0 in.
|52.8 in.
|52.0 in.
|Wheel base
|93.9 in.
|96.7 in.
|93.9 in.
|Width
|65.7 in.
|65.7 in.
|65.7 in.
Related Used 1990 Mitsubishi Mirage info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles