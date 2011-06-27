  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Mirage
  4. Used 1990 Mitsubishi Mirage
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Mitsubishi Mirage Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Mirage
Overview
See Mirage Inventory
See Mirage Inventory
See Mirage Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG272727
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/31 mpg24/31 mpg24/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/409.2 mi.316.8/409.2 mi.316.8/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG272727
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque91 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm91 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm91 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l1.5 l1.5 l
Horsepower81 hp @ 5500 rpm81 hp @ 5500 rpm81 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle30.2 ft.30.2 ft.30.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.39.1 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.37.5 in.36.9 in.
Rear hip Room42.5 in.52.0 in.42.5 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.34.4 in.32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.53.1 in.52.1 in.
Measurements
Length158.7 in.170.1 in.158.7 in.
Curb weight2238 lbs.2271 lbs.2238 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.5 cu.ft.11.5 cu.ft.11.5 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.52.8 in.52.0 in.
Wheel base93.9 in.96.7 in.93.9 in.
Width65.7 in.65.7 in.65.7 in.
See Mirage InventorySee Mirage InventorySee Mirage Inventory

Related Used 1990 Mitsubishi Mirage info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles