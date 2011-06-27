  1. Home
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 SE Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Mirage G4
Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG37
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)35/41 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.0/377.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity9.2 gal.
Combined MPG37
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque74 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.2 l
Horsepower76 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 3
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Popular Value Packageyes
All Weather Packageyes
Chrome Packageyes
LED Illumination Packageyes
Protection Value Packageyes
Interior Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
Exterior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Accessory Rockford Fosgate Premium Audioyes
Accessory All Weather Floor Matsyes
Accessory Carpeted Floor Mats and Portfolioyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/clothyes
Front hip room48.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room46.7 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room51.2 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Acccessory Wheel Locksyes
Accessory Hood Protectoryes
Accessory Color Keyed Side Airdamsyes
Accessory Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Park Assist Sensors Packageyes
Accessory Front and Rear Mudguardsyes
Accessory LED Fog Lightsyes
Accessory Exhaust Finisheryes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity12.4 cu.ft.
Length169.5 in.
Curb weight2194 lbs.
Gross weight3108 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height59.2 in.
EPA interior volume101.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload914 lbs.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Infrared Metallic
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Mystic Black Metallic
  • Starlight Silver Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Mercury Gray Metallic
  • White Diamond
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/cloth
  • Light Gray, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P175/55R15 tiresyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.

