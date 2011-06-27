  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,490
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG37
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)35/41 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.0/377.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity9.2 gal.
Combined MPG37
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque74 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.2 l
Horsepower78 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 3
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
LED Illumination Packageyes
All Weather Packageyes
Chrome Packageyes
Popular Equipment Value Packageyes
Interior Packageyes
ES Popular Equipment Value Packageyes
All Weather and Protection Value Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Exterior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
300 watts stereo outputyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo systemyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Accessory Armrest Consoleyes
Accessory All Weather Floor Matsyes
Accessory Carpeted Floor Mats and Portfolioyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room48.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room48.2 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room51.2 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Accessory Side Sill Extensionyes
Accessory LED Daytime Running Lights with Garnishyes
Acccessory Fog Lightsyes
Accessory Exhaust Finisheryes
Accessory Rear Lip Spoileryes
Measurements
Length169.5 in.
Curb weight2172 lbs.
Gross weight3108 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height59.2 in.
EPA interior volume101.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload936 lbs.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl White
  • Infrared Metallic
  • Wine Red Metallic
  • Mercury Gray Metallic
  • Mystic Black Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Starlight Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
14 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
P165/65R14 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.

