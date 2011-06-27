2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 RF Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,490
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 3
|Combined MPG
|37
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,490
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,490
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|35/41 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|322.0/377.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|9.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|37
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,490
|Torque
|74 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.2 l
|Horsepower
|78 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|31.5 ft.
|Valves
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 3
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,490
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$16,490
|LED Illumination Package
|yes
|All Weather Package
|yes
|Chrome Package
|yes
|Popular Equipment Value Package
|yes
|Interior Package
|yes
|ES Popular Equipment Value Package
|yes
|All Weather and Protection Value Package
|yes
|Cargo Package
|yes
|Protection Package
|yes
|Exterior Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,490
|300 watts stereo output
|yes
|140 watts stereo output
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo system
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,490
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Driver vanity mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,490
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$16,490
|Accessory Armrest Console
|yes
|Accessory All Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Accessory Carpeted Floor Mats and Portfolio
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,490
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,490
|Front head room
|39.1 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|51.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|48.8 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,490
|Rear head room
|36.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|48.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|51.2 in.
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$16,490
|Accessory Side Sill Extension
|yes
|Accessory LED Daytime Running Lights with Garnish
|yes
|Acccessory Fog Lights
|yes
|Accessory Exhaust Finisher
|yes
|Accessory Rear Lip Spoiler
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,490
|Length
|169.5 in.
|Curb weight
|2172 lbs.
|Gross weight
|3108 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.3 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.3 in.
|Height
|59.2 in.
|EPA interior volume
|101.8 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|936 lbs.
|Wheel base
|100.4 in.
|Width
|65.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,490
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,490
|14 in. wheels
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|P165/65R14 tires
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,490
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,490
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
