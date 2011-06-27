  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Mirage G4
  4. Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Mirage G4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,195
See Mirage G4 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG37
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,195
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)35/42 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.0/386.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity9.2 gal.
Combined MPG37
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,195
Torque74 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.2 l
Horsepower78 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 3
Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,195
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$15,195
Rear Camera Packageyes
LED Illumination Packageyes
Smart Phone Display Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
Exterior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,195
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,195
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,195
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$15,195
Accessory Scuff Platesyes
Acccessory Cargo Trayyes
Accessory All Weather Floor Matsyes
Accessory Bluetooth Hands-free Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,195
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,195
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room48.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,195
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room51.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$15,195
Accessory LED Daytime Running Lights w/ Garnishyes
Acccessory Fog Lightsyes
Accessory Exhaust Finisheryes
Accessory Rear Lip Spoileryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,195
Length169.5 in.
Curb weight2172 lbs.
Gross weight3108 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height59.2 in.
EPA interior volume101.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,195
Exterior Colors
  • Starlight Silver
  • Wine Red
  • Mystic Black
  • Mercury Gray
  • Pearl White
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Infrared
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Light Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,195
14 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
P165/65R14 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,195
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,195
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Mirage G4 Inventory

Related Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles