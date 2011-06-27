  1. Home
Used 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 SE Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Mirage G4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,995
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG37
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,995
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)35/42 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.0/386.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity9.2 gal.
Combined MPG37
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,995
Torque74 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.2 l
Horsepower78 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 3
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,995
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$16,995
LED Illumination Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
Exterior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,995
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,995
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,995
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$16,995
Accessory Scuff Platesyes
Acccessory Cargo Trayyes
Accessory All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,995
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,995
Front head room39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room48.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,995
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room51.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$16,995
Acccessory Wheel Locksyes
Accessory LED Daytime Running Lights w/ Garnishyes
Accessory Exhaust Finisheryes
Accessory Rear Lip Spoileryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,995
Length169.5 in.
Curb weight2194 lbs.
Gross weight3108 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height59.2 in.
EPA interior volume101.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,995
Exterior Colors
  • Mystic Black
  • Starlight Silver
  • Mercury Gray
  • Pearl White
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Infrared
  • Wine Red
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,995
inside mounted spare tireyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
175/55R15 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,995
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,995
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
