Used 1996 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|246.6/315.1 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|58.3 in.
|Wheel base
|105.1 in.
|Length
|177.2 in.
|Width
|65.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
