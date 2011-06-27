Used 1995 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.6/315.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower116 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Measurements
Height58.3 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Length177.2 in.
Width65.7 in.
Curb weight2600 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sable Black
  • Baja Red
  • Providence Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Panama Green Pearl Metallic
  • Danube Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Coronado Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
