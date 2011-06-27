Used 1994 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)235.5/314.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height64.4 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Length177.2 in.
Width65.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sandstone Gray Metallic
  • Panama Green Pearl Metallic
  • Danube Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Baja Red
  • Kenya Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Reno Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
