  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup
  4. Used 1994 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Mighty Max Pickup
Overview
See Mighty Max Pickup Inventory
See Mighty Max Pickup Inventory
See Mighty Max Pickup Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG201720
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg15/20 mpg18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.6/315.1 mi.235.5/314.0 mi.327.6/418.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.15.7 gal.18.2 gal.
Combined MPG201720
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.4 l3.0 l2.4 l
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height58.3 in.64.4 in.59.6 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.105.1 in.116.1 in.
Length177.2 in.177.2 in.188.2 in.
Width65.2 in.65.9 in.65.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Panama Green Pearl Metallic
  • Baja Red
  • Reno Silver Metallic
  • Danube Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Sandstone Gray Metallic
  • Kenya Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Alpine White
  • Sandstone Gray Metallic
  • Panama Green Pearl Metallic
  • Danube Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Baja Red
  • Kenya Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Reno Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Panama Green Pearl Metallic
  • Danube Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Baja Red
  • Sandstone Gray Metallic
  • Reno Silver Metallic
  • Kenya Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Alpine White
See Mighty Max Pickup InventorySee Mighty Max Pickup InventorySee Mighty Max Pickup Inventory

Related Used 1994 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles