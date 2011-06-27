  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup
  4. Used 1993 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Base Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Mighty Max Pickup
Overview
See Mighty Max Pickup Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/400.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.2 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower116 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room43.4 in.
Front hip room50.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Measurements
Length188.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight2765 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height59.7 in.
Maximum payload1560.0 lbs.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Baja Red
  • Sable Black
  • Danube Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Sandstone Gray Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Panama Green Pearl Metallic
  • Reno Silver Metallic
  • Nairobi Beige Metallic
See Mighty Max Pickup Inventory

Related Used 1993 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles