  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Base Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Mighty Max Pickup
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)235.5/314.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower151 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Measurements
Length177.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3220 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height64.4 in.
Maximum payload1716.0 lbs.
Wheel base105.5 in.
Width65.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • San Marino Yellow
  • Sable Black
  • Baja Red
  • Summit White
  • Panama Green Pearl Metallic
  • Ascot Silver Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Fiji Blue Metallic
  • Sandstone Gray Metallic
