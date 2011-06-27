  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup
  4. Used 1991 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Base Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Mighty Max Pickup
Overview
See Mighty Max Pickup Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)205.5/274.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque168 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower143 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height60.8 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Length176.9 in.
Width65.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Fiji Blue Metallic
  • Kensington Gray Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Baja Red
  • Ascot Silver
  • Summit White
See Mighty Max Pickup Inventory

Related Used 1991 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles