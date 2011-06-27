  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Lancer
  4. Used 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer LE Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Lancer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,795
See Lancer Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)418.5/527.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,795
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Interior Packageyes
Popular Equipment Packageyes
All Weather Packageyes
LED Illumination Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,795
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,795
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Accessory All Weather Floor Mats - Frontyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,795
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Front head room38.5 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Accessory Wheel Locksyes
Accessory LED Fog Lightsyes
Accessory Rear Wing Spoileryes
Accessory Chrome Door Handle Coversyes
Accessory Rear Lip Spoileryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Length182.1 in.
Curb weight2932 lbs.
Gross weight3969 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume104.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1037 lbs.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Exterior Colors
  • Rally Red Metallic
  • Octane Blue Pearl
  • Mercury Gray Pearl
  • Labrador Black
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Alloy Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,795
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P205/60R16 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,795
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,795
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Lancer Inventory

Related Used 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer LE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles