Used 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Lancer Sedan
SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,153*
Total Cash Price
$14,163
ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,834*
Total Cash Price
$17,987
ES 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,834*
Total Cash Price
$17,987
SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,368*
Total Cash Price
$15,579
ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$33,439*
Total Cash Price
$14,730
LE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,336*
Total Cash Price
$19,970
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Lancer Sedan SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$842
|$867
|$893
|$920
|$948
|$4,470
|Maintenance
|$366
|$1,877
|$1,720
|$753
|$2,778
|$7,494
|Repairs
|$0
|$751
|$385
|$472
|$581
|$2,189
|Taxes & Fees
|$784
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$948
|Financing
|$762
|$612
|$454
|$283
|$103
|$2,214
|Depreciation
|$3,493
|$1,443
|$1,271
|$1,126
|$1,010
|$8,343
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,470
|$6,851
|$6,062
|$4,932
|$6,838
|$32,153
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Lancer Sedan ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,168
|$1,204
|$5,677
|Maintenance
|$465
|$2,384
|$2,184
|$956
|$3,528
|$9,517
|Repairs
|$0
|$954
|$489
|$599
|$738
|$2,780
|Taxes & Fees
|$996
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,204
|Financing
|$968
|$777
|$577
|$359
|$131
|$2,812
|Depreciation
|$4,436
|$1,833
|$1,614
|$1,430
|$1,283
|$10,596
|Fuel
|$1,553
|$1,600
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$1,749
|$8,249
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,487
|$8,701
|$7,699
|$6,264
|$8,684
|$40,834
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Lancer Sedan ES 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,168
|$1,204
|$5,677
|Maintenance
|$465
|$2,384
|$2,184
|$956
|$3,528
|$9,517
|Repairs
|$0
|$954
|$489
|$599
|$738
|$2,780
|Taxes & Fees
|$996
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,204
|Financing
|$968
|$777
|$577
|$359
|$131
|$2,812
|Depreciation
|$4,436
|$1,833
|$1,614
|$1,430
|$1,283
|$10,596
|Fuel
|$1,553
|$1,600
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$1,749
|$8,249
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,487
|$8,701
|$7,699
|$6,264
|$8,684
|$40,834
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Lancer Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$926
|$954
|$982
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$4,917
|Maintenance
|$403
|$2,065
|$1,892
|$828
|$3,056
|$8,243
|Repairs
|$0
|$826
|$424
|$519
|$639
|$2,408
|Taxes & Fees
|$862
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,043
|Financing
|$838
|$673
|$499
|$311
|$113
|$2,435
|Depreciation
|$3,842
|$1,587
|$1,398
|$1,239
|$1,111
|$9,177
|Fuel
|$1,345
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,145
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,217
|$7,536
|$6,668
|$5,425
|$7,522
|$35,368
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Lancer Sedan ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$876
|$902
|$929
|$957
|$986
|$4,649
|Maintenance
|$381
|$1,952
|$1,789
|$783
|$2,889
|$7,794
|Repairs
|$0
|$781
|$400
|$491
|$604
|$2,277
|Taxes & Fees
|$815
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$986
|Financing
|$792
|$636
|$472
|$294
|$107
|$2,303
|Depreciation
|$3,633
|$1,501
|$1,322
|$1,171
|$1,050
|$8,677
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,769
|$7,125
|$6,304
|$5,129
|$7,112
|$33,439
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Lancer Sedan LE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,187
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$1,297
|$1,337
|$6,303
|Maintenance
|$516
|$2,647
|$2,425
|$1,062
|$3,917
|$10,567
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,059
|$543
|$666
|$819
|$3,086
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,105
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,337
|Financing
|$1,074
|$863
|$640
|$399
|$145
|$3,122
|Depreciation
|$4,925
|$2,035
|$1,792
|$1,588
|$1,424
|$11,764
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,533
|$9,660
|$8,547
|$6,954
|$9,642
|$45,336
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Lancer
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer in Virginia is:not available
