Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer GT Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Lancer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,595
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,595
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,595
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)341.0/480.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,595
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,595
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$20,595
Interior Packageyes
Popular Equipment Packageyes
Navigation System Packageyes
LED Illumination Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,595
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,595
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,595
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,595
Accessory All Weather Floor Mats - Frontyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,595
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,595
premium clothyes
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,595
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,595
Accessory Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,595
Length180.0 in.
Curb weight2966 lbs.
Gross weight4079 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height58.7 in.
EPA interior volume105.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1113 lbs.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,595
Exterior Colors
  • Tarmac Black Pearl
  • Wicked White Metallic
  • Apex Silver Metallic
  • Rally Red Metallic
  • Mercury Gray Pearl
  • Octane Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,595
P215/45R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,595
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,595
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles