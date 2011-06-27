Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Lancer Sedan
GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$35,023*
Total Cash Price
$11,519
GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,023*
Total Cash Price
$11,519
SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,335*
Total Cash Price
$9,977
ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$27,577*
Total Cash Price
$9,070
ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,680*
Total Cash Price
$9,433
Ralliart 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$38,884*
Total Cash Price
$12,789
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Lancer Sedan GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,057
|$1,088
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$5,610
|Maintenance
|$862
|$2,070
|$1,027
|$2,470
|$2,195
|$8,625
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$660
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$869
|Financing
|$620
|$498
|$368
|$231
|$84
|$1,801
|Depreciation
|$3,142
|$1,139
|$1,002
|$889
|$798
|$6,970
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,284
|$6,915
|$5,782
|$7,170
|$6,871
|$35,023
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Lancer Sedan GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,057
|$1,088
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$5,610
|Maintenance
|$862
|$2,070
|$1,027
|$2,470
|$2,195
|$8,625
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$660
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$869
|Financing
|$620
|$498
|$368
|$231
|$84
|$1,801
|Depreciation
|$3,142
|$1,139
|$1,002
|$889
|$798
|$6,970
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,284
|$6,915
|$5,782
|$7,170
|$6,871
|$35,023
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Lancer Sedan SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$915
|$943
|$971
|$1,000
|$1,030
|$4,859
|Maintenance
|$747
|$1,793
|$890
|$2,140
|$1,901
|$7,470
|Repairs
|$433
|$504
|$589
|$690
|$805
|$3,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$572
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$752
|Financing
|$537
|$431
|$319
|$200
|$73
|$1,560
|Depreciation
|$2,721
|$987
|$868
|$770
|$691
|$6,037
|Fuel
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$6,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,175
|$5,990
|$5,008
|$6,211
|$5,951
|$30,335
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Lancer Sedan ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$832
|$857
|$883
|$909
|$936
|$4,417
|Maintenance
|$679
|$1,630
|$809
|$1,945
|$1,728
|$6,791
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$520
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$684
|Financing
|$488
|$392
|$290
|$182
|$66
|$1,418
|Depreciation
|$2,474
|$897
|$789
|$700
|$628
|$5,488
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,523
|$5,445
|$4,553
|$5,646
|$5,410
|$27,577
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Lancer Sedan ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$865
|$891
|$918
|$945
|$973
|$4,594
|Maintenance
|$706
|$1,695
|$841
|$2,023
|$1,797
|$7,063
|Repairs
|$410
|$476
|$556
|$652
|$761
|$2,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$541
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$711
|Financing
|$508
|$408
|$302
|$189
|$69
|$1,475
|Depreciation
|$2,573
|$933
|$821
|$728
|$653
|$5,708
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,784
|$5,663
|$4,735
|$5,872
|$5,626
|$28,680
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Lancer Sedan Ralliart 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$1,245
|$1,282
|$1,320
|$6,228
|Maintenance
|$957
|$2,298
|$1,141
|$2,742
|$2,436
|$9,575
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$733
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$964
|Financing
|$688
|$553
|$409
|$257
|$93
|$1,999
|Depreciation
|$3,488
|$1,265
|$1,112
|$987
|$885
|$7,738
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,197
|$7,677
|$6,420
|$7,961
|$7,628
|$38,884
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Lancer
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019