Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Lancer Sedan
GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,049*
Total Cash Price
$11,050
ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$33,049*
Total Cash Price
$11,050
GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$28,625*
Total Cash Price
$9,571
Ralliart 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$27,064*
Total Cash Price
$9,049
ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$26,023*
Total Cash Price
$8,701
SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,692*
Total Cash Price
$12,268
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Lancer Sedan GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$5,536
|Maintenance
|$1,133
|$1,006
|$2,417
|$555
|$2,037
|$7,148
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$635
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$843
|Financing
|$594
|$478
|$354
|$221
|$80
|$1,727
|Depreciation
|$3,473
|$1,025
|$902
|$799
|$718
|$6,916
|Fuel
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$1,567
|$7,391
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,771
|$5,650
|$6,988
|$5,084
|$6,557
|$33,049
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Lancer Sedan ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$5,536
|Maintenance
|$1,133
|$1,006
|$2,417
|$555
|$2,037
|$7,148
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$635
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$843
|Financing
|$594
|$478
|$354
|$221
|$80
|$1,727
|Depreciation
|$3,473
|$1,025
|$902
|$799
|$718
|$6,916
|Fuel
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$1,567
|$7,391
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,771
|$5,650
|$6,988
|$5,084
|$6,557
|$33,049
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Lancer Sedan GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$903
|$931
|$958
|$987
|$1,016
|$4,795
|Maintenance
|$981
|$871
|$2,093
|$481
|$1,764
|$6,191
|Repairs
|$433
|$504
|$589
|$690
|$805
|$3,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$550
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$730
|Financing
|$515
|$414
|$307
|$191
|$69
|$1,496
|Depreciation
|$3,009
|$888
|$781
|$692
|$622
|$5,991
|Fuel
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$1,318
|$1,357
|$6,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,597
|$4,894
|$6,052
|$4,403
|$5,679
|$28,625
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Lancer Sedan Ralliart 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$854
|$880
|$906
|$933
|$961
|$4,533
|Maintenance
|$928
|$824
|$1,979
|$454
|$1,668
|$5,853
|Repairs
|$410
|$476
|$556
|$652
|$761
|$2,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$520
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$691
|Financing
|$487
|$391
|$290
|$181
|$66
|$1,414
|Depreciation
|$2,844
|$839
|$738
|$654
|$588
|$5,664
|Fuel
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,182
|$4,627
|$5,722
|$4,163
|$5,370
|$27,064
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Lancer Sedan ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$821
|$846
|$871
|$897
|$924
|$4,359
|Maintenance
|$892
|$792
|$1,903
|$437
|$1,604
|$5,628
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$500
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$664
|Financing
|$468
|$376
|$279
|$174
|$63
|$1,360
|Depreciation
|$2,735
|$807
|$710
|$629
|$565
|$5,446
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,906
|$4,449
|$5,502
|$4,003
|$5,163
|$26,023
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Lancer Sedan SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$1,228
|$1,265
|$1,303
|$6,146
|Maintenance
|$1,258
|$1,117
|$2,683
|$616
|$2,262
|$7,935
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$705
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$936
|Financing
|$660
|$530
|$393
|$245
|$89
|$1,918
|Depreciation
|$3,856
|$1,138
|$1,001
|$887
|$797
|$7,679
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,737
|$6,273
|$7,758
|$5,644
|$7,280
|$36,692
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer in Virginia is:not available
