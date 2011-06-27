Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Sedan Consumer Reviews
Sleeper
CVT takes some time to get used to. Has its quirks but helps with the mpg. I bought the car for an economical commuter which it does beautifully. Averaging 35mpg on my commute-80%highway. Interior is decent-alot of plastic but mitsubishi pulls it off. Exterior styling is nice. Handles well. It's not a BMW, nor does it cost as much.
Pros and Cons
This was my first brand new car. A couple months into purchasing it, I had an issue starting it. I took it in and they said that it was a computer glitch with my line of car and that they couldn't fix and to press on the gas to start it when it happens. Currently battling the dealership with that but looking at others comments, it seems it'll likely always do this. Other than that I love it. I would be more satisfied if the dealership could fix the starting issue. I wish I would have purchased it used because the used price of the car would definitely be worth it.
7 years
The 2011 Lancer is the first car I owned and I still have it to this day! Has about 115,000 and has never gave me any major problems (been in 2 car accidents). After reaching 100,000 I noticed I was needing maintenance such as oxygen sensor went out and struts were getting bad but that's it. I drive this car on a daily basis and its great on gas and handles really well on my commute to work. I love this car! It was been good to me and I wish I can keep it forever. *NOTE the transmission is very different compared to other cars.When friends or family members drive my car they find the transmission odd due to CVT, but that is something I have gotten use to over the years. Also, beware when changing the transmission oil! I had my transmission oil changed at a local mechanic and it started to over heat. I took it to the dealership and the switched it out (cost about 130.00) and everything went back to normal. I highly recommend you have the transmission changed at the dealer or buy he transmission oil from the dealer and change it yourself speaking from experience.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Two Mitsubishi family.
My wife and I just purchased our second 2011 Lancer GTS on August 5, 2011. The 1st was hers and has all the goodies in the Touring and Chrome packages. Mine just has ALL the standard features of the GTS. Mine is Rallye Red with black cloth interior. It has everything I want in a car without add-ons I do not like. Very comfortable riding car, lots of interior room, I am 6'2" and have more than enough room in ALL of the seats.
EVO-light
The lancer ES CVT is an EVO look-alike with average capabilities. It comes with almost everything you need for the daily commute and has some room for the occasional spirited driving. The limited trunk space gives room for 3 laundry baskets. Rear seat room is decent. Car feels heavier, yet agile and nimble. Responsive engine sounds good, but CVT is loud and leaves you wanting/wishing for more. Acceleration is average. Handling and suspension is above average: light and neutral with quick turn-in. Understeer can be dangerous when entering corners too fast. Fuel economy is average, combined 30mpg +/-2.
Sponsored cars related to the Lancer
Related Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner