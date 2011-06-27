Used 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer ES Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,890
Engine Type
|Gas
Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
Cylinders
|Inline 4
Combined MPG
|26
Total Seating
|5
Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,890
Drive type
|Front wheel drive
Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,890
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|356.5/465.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity
|15.5 gal.
Combined MPG
|26
Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,890
Torque
|146 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size
|2.0 l
Horsepower
|152 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle
|32.8 ft.
Valves
|16
Base engine type
|Gas
Valve timing
|Variable
Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
Cylinders
|Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,890
electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
4-wheel ABS
|yes
Rear door child safety locks
|yes
daytime running lights
|yes
engine immobilizer
|yes
Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
child seat anchors
|yes
dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
front and rear head airbags
|yes
stability control
|yes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
2 front headrests
|yes
3 rear headrests
|yes
auto delay off headlamps
|yes
tire pressure monitoring
|yes
traction control
|yes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$17,890
Accessory Sport Aero Package
|yes
Sun & Sound Package
|yes
Accessory Chrome Package
|yes
Accessory Navigation Package
|yes
Accessory Appearance Package
|yes
Sport Package
|yes
Accessory Sport Grille Package
|yes
Accessory Package
|yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,890
140 watts stereo output
|yes
AM/FM stereo
|yes
auxiliary audio input
|yes
speed sensitive volume control
|yes
mast antenna
|yes
4 total speakers
|yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,890
remote trunk release
|yes
Air conditioning
|yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
front seatback storage
|yes
cruise control
|yes
tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
power steering
|yes
front reading lights
|yes
simulated alloy trim on center console
|yes
front and rear cupholders
|yes
retained accessory power
|yes
Rear floor mats
|yes
front door pockets
|yes
simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
trunk light
|yes
interior air filtration
|yes
simulated alloy trim on doors
|yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,890
1 one-touch power windows
|yes
Power mirrors
|yes
remote keyless power door locks
|yes
Heated mirrors
|yes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,890
Accessory 6CD Changer
|yes
Accessory Cargo Organizer
|yes
Accessory All-Weather Floor Mats - Front
|yes
Accessory Trunk Mat
|yes
Accessory Hands Free Bluetooth
|yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,890
low fuel level warning
|yes
clock
|yes
external temperature display
|yes
trip computer
|yes
tachometer
|yes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,890
Front head room
|39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
bucket front seats
|yes
height adjustable driver seat
|yes
Front shoulder room
|54.7 in.
Front leg room
|42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
Front hip room
|53.3 in.
cloth
|yes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,890
Rear head room
|36.9 in.
Rear hip Room
|54.1 in.
Rear leg room
|36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room
|54.3 in.
rear ventilation ducts
|yes
folding with storage center armrest
|yes
Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,890
Accessory Sunroof Deflector
|yes
Accessory Fog Lights
|yes
Accessory Side Window Deflectors
|yes
Accessory Mud Guards
|yes
Accessory Wheel Locks
|yes
Accessory Rear Diffuser
|yes
Accessory Rear Wing Spoiler
|yes
Accessory Exhaust Finisher
|yes
Accessory Rear Lip Spoiler
|yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,890
Front track
|60.2 in.
Length
|180.0 in.
Curb weight
|2988 lbs.
Gross weight
|4079 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance
|5.8 in.
Height
|58.7 in.
EPA interior volume
|105.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base
|103.7 in.
Width
|69.4 in.
Rear track
|60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,890
Exterior Colors
Interior Colors
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,890
inside mounted spare tire
|yes
Steel spare wheel
|yes
temporary spare tire
|yes
All season tires
|yes
16 in. wheels
|yes
P205/60R16 tires
|yes
alloy wheels
|yes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,890
four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
multi-link rear suspension
|yes
Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,890
Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust
|7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
