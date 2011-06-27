  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Lancer
  4. Used 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer SE Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Lancer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,999
See Lancer Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,999
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,999
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,999
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,999
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,999
mast antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,999
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,999
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,999
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,999
Front head room38.0 in.
alcantarayes
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.
Front hip room51.2 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,999
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear hip Room50.2 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,999
Front track57.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight2789 lbs.
Gross weight3726 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Length180.5 in.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height54.9 in.
EPA interior volume103.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.8 in.
Rear track57.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,999
Exterior Colors
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Igloo White
  • Labrador Black Pearl
  • Graphite Gray Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, alcantara
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,999
P195/60R15 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,999
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,999
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Lancer Inventory

Related Used 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles