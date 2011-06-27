Used 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,899
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/356.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.
Front hip room51.2 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room50.2 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track57.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight2966 lbs.
Gross weight3968 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Length180.5 in.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height53.7 in.
EPA interior volume106.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.8 in.
Rear track57.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Labrador Black Pearl
  • Phoenix Red
  • Graphite Gray Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black/Red, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/50R16 tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
