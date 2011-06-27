Used 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,697
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|23
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$14,697
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$14,697
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|277.2/356.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$14,697
|Torque
|130 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|120 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|32.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$14,697
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$14,697
|100 watts stereo output
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|6 total speakers
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$14,697
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|no
|cruise control
|no
|Rear floor mats
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$14,697
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$14,697
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,697
|Front head room
|38.8 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.1 in.
|Front leg room
|43.2 in.
|Front hip room
|51.2 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,697
|Rear head room
|36.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|50.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.3 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|no
|Split-folding rear seatback
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$14,697
|Front track
|57.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|11.3 cu.ft.
|Length
|177.6 in.
|Curb weight
|2690 lbs.
|Gross weight
|3638 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.3 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.9 in.
|Height
|54.1 in.
|Wheel base
|102.4 in.
|Width
|66.7 in.
|Rear track
|57.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$14,697
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$14,697
|P185/65R14 tires
|yes
|14 x 5.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|P195/60R15 tires
|no
|15 x 6.0 in. wheels
|no
|alloy wheels
|no
Sponsored cars related to the Lancer
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$14,697
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$14,697
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
