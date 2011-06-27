Used 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,697
Starting MSRP
$15,897
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2323
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$14,697
Starting MSRP
$15,897
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$14,697
Starting MSRP
$15,897
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/356.4 mi.277.2/356.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG2323
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$14,697
Starting MSRP
$15,897
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm130 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5500 rpm120 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.33.5 ft.
Valves1616
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableno
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$14,697
Starting MSRP
$15,897
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
2 rear headrestsnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$14,697
Starting MSRP
$15,897
100 watts stereo outputyesyes
mast antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
4 total speakersyesno
6 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$14,697
Starting MSRP
$15,897
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Air conditioningyesyes
front cupholdersyesno
front door pocketsyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyes
power steeringyesyes
front and rear cupholdersnoyes
cruise controlnoyes
Rear floor matsnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$14,697
Starting MSRP
$15,897
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
power door locksyesno
remote keyless power door locksnoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$14,697
Starting MSRP
$15,897
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,697
Starting MSRP
$15,897
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.54.1 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.43.2 in.
Front hip room51.2 in.51.2 in.
clothyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,697
Starting MSRP
$15,897
Rear head room36.7 in.36.7 in.
Rear hip Room50.2 in.50.2 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.53.3 in.
folding with storage center armrestnoyes
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$14,697
Starting MSRP
$15,897
Front track57.9 in.57.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.3 cu.ft.no
Length177.6 in.177.6 in.
Curb weight2690 lbs.2734 lbs.
Gross weight3638 lbs.3638 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.11.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.5.5 in.
Height54.1 in.54.9 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.
Rear track57.9 in.57.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$14,697
Starting MSRP
$15,897
Exterior Colors
  • Munich Silver Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl
  • Rio Red Pearl
  • Coronado Sand Metallic
  • Thunder Gray Metallic
  • Labrador Black Pearl
  • Innsbruck White
  • Munich Silver Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl
  • Rio Red Pearl
  • Coronado Sand Metallic
  • Thunder Gray Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Labrador Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Tan
  • Gray
  • Black
  • Gray
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$14,697
Starting MSRP
$15,897
P185/65R14 tiresyesno
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyesno
Null tiresyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyes
full wheel coversyesno
temporary spare tireyesyes
steel wheelsyesno
P195/60R15 tiresnoyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsnoyes
alloy wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$14,697
Starting MSRP
$15,897
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$14,697
Starting MSRP
$15,897
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
