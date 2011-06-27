Used 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback GTS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325.5/418.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Sun & Sound Packageyes
Accessory Chrome Packageyes
Accessory Navigation Packageyes
Accessory Protection Packageyes
Accessory Sport Grille Packageyes
Touring Packageyes
Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Accessory 6CD Changeryes
Accessory Cargo Organizeryes
Accessory Trunk Matyes
Accessory All-Weather Floor Mats - Frontyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Accessory Sunroof Deflectoryes
Accessory Side Window Deflectorsyes
Accessory Mud Guardsyes
Accessory Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity52.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3164 lbs.
Gross weight4190 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.
Length180.4 in.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height59.7 in.
EPA interior volume108.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rally Red Metallic
  • Rotor Glow Metallic
  • Octane Blue Pearl
  • Graphite Gray Pearl
  • Apex Silver Metallic
  • Wicked White Metallic
  • Tarmac Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
P215/45R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
