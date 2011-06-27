Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR Features & Specs

  1. Home
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Lancer Evolution
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.5/319.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower291 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Engine Appearance Packageyes
LED Illumination Packageyes
Mud and Snow Packageyes
MR Interior Packageyes
Touring Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio inputyes
710 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Accessory Ralliart Wheel Locks and Fluted Lug Nutsyes
Accessory Side Wind Deflectorsyes
Accessory Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity6.9 cu.ft.
Length177.0 in.
Curb weight3571 lbs.
Gross weight4542 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume100.1 cu.ft.
Maximum payload971 lbs.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Octane Blue Pearl
  • Rally Red Metallic
  • Mercury Gray Pearl
  • Apex Silver Metallic
  • Phantom Black Pearl
  • Wicked White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
245/40R18 93Y tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
