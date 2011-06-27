  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
  4. Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Lancer Evolution
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,295
See Lancer Evolution Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,295
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.5/319.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,295
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower291 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,295
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,295
Interior Sport Package MRyes
Navigation System Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Chrome Packageyes
Touring Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,295
Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
710 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,295
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,295
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,295
Accessory 6-CD/MP3 Audio Head Unityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,295
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,295
Front head room40.6 in.
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/suedeyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,295
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,295
Accessory Wheel Locksyes
Accessory Side Wind Deflectorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,295
Front track60.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.9 cu.ft.
Length177.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume107.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track60.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,295
Exterior Colors
  • Wicked White
  • Phantom Black Pearl
  • Apex Silver Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Pearl
  • Octane Blue Pearl
  • Rally Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, leather/suede
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,295
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
P245/40R18 93Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,295
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,295
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Lancer Evolution Inventory

Related Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles