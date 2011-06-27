Used 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,290
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,290
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,290
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.5/319.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,290
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower291 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,290
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,290
mast antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,290
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,290
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,290
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,290
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
leather/sueded microfiberyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,290
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,290
Front track60.8 in.
Length177.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.9 cu.ft.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume107.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track60.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,290
Exterior Colors
  • Phantom Black Pearl
  • Graphite Gray Pearl
  • Rally Red Metallic
  • Apex Silver Metallic
  • Wicked White
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,290
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
P245/40R18 93Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,290
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,290
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
