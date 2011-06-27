  1. Home
Used 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution RS Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Lancer Evolution
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,679
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,679
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,679
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)238.0/322.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,679
Torque289 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower286 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,679
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,679
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,679
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,679
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,679
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,679
Front head room39.9 in.
alcantarayes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room51.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,679
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room50.2 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,679
Front track59.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3219 lbs.
Gross weight4222 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Length178.5 in.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume105.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width69.7 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,679
Exterior Colors
  • Rally Red
  • Wicked White
Interior Colors
  • Black, alcantara
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,679
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
P235/45R W tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,679
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,679
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
