  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
  4. Used 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Base Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Lancer Evolution
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,987
See Lancer Evolution Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,987
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,987
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)224/322 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,987
Torque273 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower271 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,987
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,987
mast antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,987
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,987
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,987
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,987
Front head room39.9 in.
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Front leg room43 in.
Front hip room51.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,987
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room50.2 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,987
Front track59.6 in.
Length178.5 in.
Curb weight3263 lbs.
Gross weight4222 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume95.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width69.7 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,987
Exterior Colors
  • Rally Red
  • Apex Silver
  • Lightning Yellow
  • Tarmac Black
  • Weightless White
  • Blue By You
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,987
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
P235/45R W tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,987
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,987
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Lancer Evolution Inventory

Related Used 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles