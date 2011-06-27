  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi i-MiEV
  4. Used 2016 Mitsubishi i-MiEV
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Mitsubishi i-MiEV ES Features & Specs

More about the 2016 i-MiEV
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,995
See i-MiEV Inventory
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Combined MPG112
Total Seating4
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,995
EPA City MPGe126 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe112 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)126/99 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Highway MPGe99 mi.
Combined MPG112
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Torque145 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower66 hp @ 3000 rpm
Turning circle30.8 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,995
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Navigation Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,995
100 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,995
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Accessory USB Adaptoryes
LED Illumination Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
Accessory Foldable Cargo Trayyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,995
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Front head room35.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Front leg room33.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room49.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Rear head room34.3 in.
Rear hip Room47.8 in.
Rear leg room30.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Accessory Body Side Moldings (Black)yes
Accessory Side Wind Deflectorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Maximum cargo capacity50.4 cu.ft.
Length144.8 in.
Curb weight2579 lbs.
Gross weight3329 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height63.6 in.
EPA interior volume97.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width62.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond White
  • Cool Silver
  • Labrador Black
  • Aqua Marine Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,995
All season tiresyes
175/60R15 tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
See i-MiEV Inventory

Related Used 2016 Mitsubishi i-MiEV ES info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles