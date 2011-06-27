Used 2016 Mitsubishi i-MiEV Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Combined MPG
|112
|Total Seating
|4
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA City MPGe
|126 mi.
|EPA Combined MPGe
|112 mi.
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|126/99 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|EPA Highway MPGe
|99 mi.
|Combined MPG
|112
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Engine
|Torque
|145 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|66 hp @ 3000 rpm
|Turning circle
|30.8 ft.
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
|Navigation Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|100 watts stereo output
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Air conditioning
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Accessory USB Adaptor
|yes
|LED Illumination Package
|yes
|Cargo Package
|yes
|Accessory Foldable Cargo Tray
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|35.6 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|heated driver seat
|yes
|heated passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.8 in.
|Front leg room
|33.8 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|49.4 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|34.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|47.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|30.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.8 in.
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Accessory Body Side Moldings (Black)
|yes
|Accessory Side Wind Deflectors
|yes
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|50.4 cu.ft.
|Length
|144.8 in.
|Curb weight
|2579 lbs.
|Gross weight
|3329 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.2 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.1 in.
|Height
|63.6 in.
|EPA interior volume
|97.9 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|100.4 in.
|Width
|62.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|All season tires
|yes
|175/60R15 tires
|yes
|15 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
