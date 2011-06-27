  1. Home
Used 2009 Mitsubishi Galant Sport Edition Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,249
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,249
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,249
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)354.0/477.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,249
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,249
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,249
element antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,249
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,249
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,249
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,249
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,249
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,249
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.3 cu.ft.
Length191.0 in.
Curb weight3483 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume113.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width72.4 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,249
Exterior Colors
  • Quick Silver Pearl
  • Satin Meisai Pearl
  • Canyon Beige Pearl
  • Maizen Blue Pearl
  • Dover White Pearl
  • Kalapana Black
  • Rave Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,249
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,249
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,249
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
