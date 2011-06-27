  1. Home
Used 2008 Mitsubishi Galant Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Galant
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,099
Starting MSRP
$19,999
Starting MSRP
$27,149
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG232320
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,099
Starting MSRP
$19,999
Starting MSRP
$27,149
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,099
Starting MSRP
$19,999
Starting MSRP
$27,149
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg20/27 mpg17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)354.0/477.9 mi.354.0/477.9 mi.300.9/442.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.17.7 gal.17.7 gal.
Combined MPG232320
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedPremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,099
Starting MSRP
$19,999
Starting MSRP
$27,149
Torque157 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm157 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm258 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l3.8 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5500 rpm160 hp @ 5500 rpm258 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.40.7 ft.
Valves161624
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,099
Starting MSRP
$19,999
Starting MSRP
$27,149
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesnoyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesnoyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnonoyes
traction controlnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,099
Starting MSRP
$19,999
Starting MSRP
$27,149
element antennayesyesyes
140 watts stereo outputyesyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnono
4 total speakersnoyesno
8 total speakersnonoyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakersnonoyes
360 watts stereo outputnonoyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo systemnonoyes
satellite radio satellite radiononoyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)nonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,099
Starting MSRP
$19,999
Starting MSRP
$27,149
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesno
front seatback storageyesnoyes
cruise controlyesnoyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesnoyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnono
simulated alloy trim on dashyesnoyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyesnoyes
Driver vanity mirrornoyesno
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
overhead console with storagenonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
front reading lightsnonoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
leather trim on shift knobnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,099
Starting MSRP
$19,999
Starting MSRP
$27,149
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,099
Starting MSRP
$19,999
Starting MSRP
$27,149
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
external temperature displaynonoyes
trip computernonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,099
Starting MSRP
$19,999
Starting MSRP
$27,149
premium clothyesnono
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
clothnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
leathernonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,099
Starting MSRP
$19,999
Starting MSRP
$27,149
Rear head room37.0 in.37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,099
Starting MSRP
$19,999
Starting MSRP
$27,149
Front track61.8 in.61.8 in.61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.3 cu.ft.13.3 cu.ft.13.3 cu.ft.
Length191.0 in.191.0 in.191.0 in.
Curb weight3406 lbs.3395 lbs.3737 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.13.3 cu.ft.13.3 cu.ft.
Height57.9 in.57.9 in.58.2 in.
EPA interior volume114.4 cu.ft.114.4 cu.ft.113.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.108.3 in.108.3 in.
Width72.4 in.72.4 in.72.4 in.
Rear track61.8 in.61.8 in.61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,099
Starting MSRP
$19,999
Starting MSRP
$27,149
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Mesai Pearl
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Rave Red
  • Still Blue Pearl
  • Dover White Pearl
  • Platinum Pearl
  • Kalapana Black
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Northstar White
  • Kalapana Black
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Rave Red
  • Kalapana Black
Interior Colors
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Black w/Red Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,099
Starting MSRP
$19,999
Starting MSRP
$27,149
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesyesno
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
P215/60R16 94H tiresyesyesno
steel wheelsyesyesno
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesno
polished alloy wheelsnonoyes
18 x 8 in. wheelsnonoyes
P235/45R18 94V tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,099
Starting MSRP
$19,999
Starting MSRP
$27,149
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesno
Front and rear stabilizer barnonoyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,099
Starting MSRP
$19,999
Starting MSRP
$27,149
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.7 yr./ 100000 mi.7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
