Used 2008 Mitsubishi Galant Features & Specs
|Overview
See Galant Inventory
Starting MSRP
$21,099
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Combined MPG
|23
|23
|20
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,099
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,099
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/27 mpg
|20/27 mpg
|17/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|354.0/477.9 mi.
|354.0/477.9 mi.
|300.9/442.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.7 gal.
|17.7 gal.
|17.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|23
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,099
|Torque
|157 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|157 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|258 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5500 rpm
|160 hp @ 5500 rpm
|258 hp @ 5750 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|40.7 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,099
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|no
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|no
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|no
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|no
|yes
|traction control
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,099
|element antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|140 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|no
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|4 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|8 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|360 watts stereo output
|no
|no
|yes
|Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo system
|no
|no
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|no
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,099
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|no
|front seatback storage
|yes
|no
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|no
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|no
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|no
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on doors
|yes
|no
|yes
|Driver vanity mirror
|no
|yes
|no
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|no
|no
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|no
|yes
|front reading lights
|no
|no
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|no
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,099
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,099
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|no
|yes
|external temperature display
|no
|no
|yes
|trip computer
|no
|no
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,099
|premium cloth
|yes
|no
|no
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|39.1 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|no
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.6 in.
|42.6 in.
|42.6 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|cloth
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,099
|Rear head room
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.6 in.
|56.6 in.
|56.6 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage and pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,099
|Front track
|61.8 in.
|61.8 in.
|61.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|13.3 cu.ft.
|13.3 cu.ft.
|13.3 cu.ft.
|Length
|191.0 in.
|191.0 in.
|191.0 in.
|Curb weight
|3406 lbs.
|3395 lbs.
|3737 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.3 cu.ft.
|13.3 cu.ft.
|13.3 cu.ft.
|Height
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|58.2 in.
|EPA interior volume
|114.4 cu.ft.
|114.4 cu.ft.
|113.5 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|108.3 in.
|108.3 in.
|108.3 in.
|Width
|72.4 in.
|72.4 in.
|72.4 in.
|Rear track
|61.8 in.
|61.8 in.
|61.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,099
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,099
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|yes
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P215/60R16 94H tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|steel wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|polished alloy wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|18 x 8 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|P235/45R18 94V tires
|no
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Galant
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,099
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|no
|no
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,099
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ 100000 mi.
|7 yr./ 100000 mi.
|7 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2008 Mitsubishi Galant info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage