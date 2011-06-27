Used 2004 Mitsubishi Galant GTS V6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,697
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,697
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,697
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.9/442.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,697
Torque250 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle40 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,697
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,697
270 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,697
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,697
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,697
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,697
Front head room37.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,697
Rear head room37 in.
Rear hip Room52.9 in.
Rear leg room37 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,697
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.3 cu.ft.
Length190.4 in.
Curb weight3649 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume111.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width72.4 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,697
Exterior Colors
  • Kalapana Black
  • Ultra Red Pearl
  • Machine Green Metallic
  • Torched Steel Blue Pearl
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Pearl
  • Titanium Pearl
  • Dover White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Creme
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,697
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,697
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,697
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
