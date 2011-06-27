Used 2002 Mitsubishi Galant ES Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)293.4/423.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track59.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3075 lbs.
Gross weight4025 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length187.8 in.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width68.5 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Kalapana Black
  • Sherwood Green Pearl
  • Patriot Red Pearl
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Titanium Pearl
  • Chrome Blue Pearl
  • Bodega Beige Pearl
  • Dover White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
P195/65R T tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
