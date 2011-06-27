  1. Home
Used 2001 Mitsubishi Galant GTZ Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Galant
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,007
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.1/407.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
210 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Length187.8 in.
Curb weight3296 lbs.
Gross weight4180 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Patriot Red Pearl
  • Kalapana Black
  • Dover White Pearl
  • Titanium Pearl
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P205/55R H tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
