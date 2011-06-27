Used 2001 Mitsubishi Galant Features & Specs
|Overview
See Galant Inventory
Starting MSRP
$18,407
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|20
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,407
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,407
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/26 mpg
|19/26 mpg
|17/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|309.7/423.8 mi.
|309.7/423.8 mi.
|277.1/407.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.3 gal.
|16.3 gal.
|16.3 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,407
|Torque
|155 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|155 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|140 hp @ 5500 rpm
|140 hp @ 5500 rpm
|195 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|36.1 ft.
|38.7 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,407
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|yes
|no
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|no
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|no
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|no
|no
|yes
|traction control
|no
|no
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|no
|no
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,407
|100 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|no
|diversity antenna
|yes
|no
|yes
|Infinity premium brand stereo system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|mast antenna
|no
|yes
|no
|210 watts stereo output
|no
|no
|yes
|7 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,407
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|no
|yes
|wood trim on center console
|yes
|no
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|wood trim on dash
|yes
|no
|yes
|wood trim on doors
|yes
|no
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,407
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|no
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|no
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power door locks
|no
|yes
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,407
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,407
|premium cloth
|yes
|no
|no
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.5 in.
|54.5 in.
|54.5 in.
|Front leg room
|43.5 in.
|43.5 in.
|43.5 in.
|Front hip room
|52.4 in.
|52.4 in.
|52.4 in.
|cloth
|no
|yes
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,407
|Rear head room
|37.7 in.
|37.7 in.
|37.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.3 in.
|36.3 in.
|36.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.2 in.
|54.2 in.
|54.2 in.
|pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|no
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,407
|Length
|187.8 in.
|187.8 in.
|187.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3075 lbs.
|3031 lbs.
|3296 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4025 lbs.
|4025 lbs.
|4180 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.9 in.
|5.9 in.
|5.9 in.
|Height
|55.7 in.
|55.7 in.
|55.7 in.
|Wheel base
|103.7 in.
|103.7 in.
|103.7 in.
|Width
|68.5 in.
|68.5 in.
|68.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,407
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,407
|P195/65R T tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|yes
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|15 x 6.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|16 x 6.0 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|P205/55R H tires
|no
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Galant
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,407
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,407
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ 100000 mi.
|7 yr./ 100000 mi.
|7 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2001 Mitsubishi Galant info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage