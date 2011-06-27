  1. Home
Used 2001 Mitsubishi Galant Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,407
Starting MSRP
$17,557
Starting MSRP
$24,007
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG212120
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,407
Starting MSRP
$17,557
Starting MSRP
$24,007
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,407
Starting MSRP
$17,557
Starting MSRP
$24,007
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg19/26 mpg17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.7/423.8 mi.309.7/423.8 mi.277.1/407.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.16.3 gal.16.3 gal.
Combined MPG212120
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedPremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,407
Starting MSRP
$17,557
Starting MSRP
$24,007
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm155 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l3.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 5500 rpm140 hp @ 5500 rpm195 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.36.1 ft.38.7 ft.
Valves161624
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,407
Starting MSRP
$17,557
Starting MSRP
$24,007
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesno
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnoyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnonoyes
4-wheel ABSnonoyes
traction controlnonoyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesnonoyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,407
Starting MSRP
$17,557
Starting MSRP
$24,007
100 watts stereo outputyesyesno
diversity antennayesnoyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesno
mast antennanoyesno
210 watts stereo outputnonoyes
7 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,407
Starting MSRP
$17,557
Starting MSRP
$24,007
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
cruise controlyesnoyes
wood trim on center consoleyesnoyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
wood trim on dashyesnoyes
wood trim on doorsyesnoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesnoyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
leather trim on shift knobnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,407
Starting MSRP
$17,557
Starting MSRP
$24,007
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesnoyes
remote keyless power door locksyesnoyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,407
Starting MSRP
$17,557
Starting MSRP
$24,007
tachometeryesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,407
Starting MSRP
$17,557
Starting MSRP
$24,007
premium clothyesnono
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.43.5 in.43.5 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.52.4 in.52.4 in.
clothnoyesno
height adjustable driver seatnonoyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
leathernonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,407
Starting MSRP
$17,557
Starting MSRP
$24,007
Rear head room37.7 in.37.7 in.37.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.36.3 in.36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.54.2 in.54.2 in.
pass-thru center armrestyesnoyes
rear ventilation ductsnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,407
Starting MSRP
$17,557
Starting MSRP
$24,007
Length187.8 in.187.8 in.187.8 in.
Curb weight3075 lbs.3031 lbs.3296 lbs.
Gross weight4025 lbs.4025 lbs.4180 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.5.9 in.5.9 in.
Height55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.103.7 in.103.7 in.
Width68.5 in.68.5 in.68.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,407
Starting MSRP
$17,557
Starting MSRP
$24,007
Exterior Colors
  • Patriot Red Pearl
  • Kalapana Black
  • Northstar White
  • Huntington Blue Pearl
  • Banyon Bay Beige Pearl
  • Dover White Pearl
  • Titanium Pearl
  • Sherwood Green Pearl
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Kalapana Black
  • Northstar White
  • Huntington Blue Pearl
  • Titanium Pearl
  • Sherwood Green Pearl
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Patriot Red Pearl
  • Kalapana Black
  • Dover White Pearl
  • Titanium Pearl
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Tan
  • Gray
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,407
Starting MSRP
$17,557
Starting MSRP
$24,007
P195/65R T tiresyesyesno
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesyesno
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesno
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
alloy wheelsnonoyes
P205/55R H tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,407
Starting MSRP
$17,557
Starting MSRP
$24,007
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,407
Starting MSRP
$17,557
Starting MSRP
$24,007
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.7 yr./ 100000 mi.7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Galant Inventory

