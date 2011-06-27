Used 2000 Mitsubishi Galant Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2000 Galant
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG212120
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg19/26 mpg17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.7/423.8 mi.309.7/423.8 mi.277.1/407.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.16.3 gal.16.3 gal.
Combined MPG212120
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm155 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm205 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l3.0 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 5500 rpm145 hp @ 5500 rpm195 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.38.4 ft.41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableOptionalStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.38.0 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.43.5 in.43.5 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.52.4 in.52.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.37.7 in.37.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.36.3 in.36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.54.2 in.54.2 in.
Measurements
Length187.8 in.187.8 in.187.8 in.
Curb weight2976 lbs.3075 lbs.3296 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.5.9 in.5.5 in.
Height55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.103.7 in.103.7 in.
Width68.5 in.68.5 in.68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tampa Blue Pearl
  • Kalapana Black
  • Northstar White
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Kalapana Black
  • Northstar White
  • Dover White Pearl
  • Tampa Blue Pearl
  • Patriot Red Pearl
  • Bodega Beige
  • Kalapana Black
  • Dover White Pearl
  • Bodega Beige
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Northstar White
  • Patriot Red Pearl
  • Tampa Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Gray
  • Tan
  • Gray
  • Tan
