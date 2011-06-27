Used 2000 Mitsubishi Galant Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/26 mpg
|19/26 mpg
|17/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|309.7/423.8 mi.
|309.7/423.8 mi.
|277.1/407.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.3 gal.
|16.3 gal.
|16.3 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|155 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|155 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|205 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|145 hp @ 5500 rpm
|145 hp @ 5500 rpm
|195 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.4 ft.
|38.4 ft.
|41.0 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Optional
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|38.0 in.
|Front leg room
|43.5 in.
|43.5 in.
|43.5 in.
|Front hip room
|52.4 in.
|52.4 in.
|52.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.5 in.
|54.5 in.
|54.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.7 in.
|37.7 in.
|37.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.3 in.
|36.3 in.
|36.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.2 in.
|54.2 in.
|54.2 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|187.8 in.
|187.8 in.
|187.8 in.
|Curb weight
|2976 lbs.
|3075 lbs.
|3296 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.0 cu.ft.
|14.0 cu.ft.
|14.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.9 in.
|5.9 in.
|5.5 in.
|Height
|55.7 in.
|55.7 in.
|55.7 in.
|Wheel base
|103.7 in.
|103.7 in.
|103.7 in.
|Width
|68.5 in.
|68.5 in.
|68.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Galant
Related Used 2000 Mitsubishi Galant info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Genesis G90 2019
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 1500
- 2019 Yaris
- 2021 Ram 1500 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage