Used 1999 Mitsubishi Galant ES V6 Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Galant
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.1/407.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
Measurements
Length187.8 in.
Curb weight3140 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cayenne Red Pearl
  • Barcelona Red Pearl
  • Minden Silver Pearl
  • Kalapana Black
  • Monarch Green Pearl
  • Bodega Beige Metallic
  • Tampa Blue Pearl
  • Northstar White
Interior Colors
  • Tan
  • Gray
