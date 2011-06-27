Used 1999 Mitsubishi Galant Consumer Reviews
Not too happy
I've had a Galant for the last 4 years and all I can say is that it's been satisfactory. The car has a reasonably powerful engine but the brakes are simply aweful. I have had to resurface the rotors and also replace the rotors and pads for the 48.000 miles on it. Also the audio system is pathetic. I've also had some bearing and tire problems. The car came with Goodyear tires on which there was a manufacturing defect so there is a unique tire noise.
So-so
"Decent" car with nice styling. Tons of complaints about how great it looks, and that's why I bought it. Didn't realize though that this 4 cylinder has no motivation at all, the tranny takes forever to downshift sometimes, and passing people is a joke. It does cruise nicely at 85-95 mph but getting there can be frustrating. The interior is comfortable but there are quite a few obnoxious rattles (dash, passenger door/window, glovebox....) Breaks are also mediocre
Safe, Reliable, Comfortable, Economical, and Fun
I am very pleased with the purchase of this Galant ES V6. This is my family car and daily commuter (120 miles daily). Starting with a modest price, I enjoy the performance of a 24 valve Fuel injected V6. A solid shifting automatic transmission. Good steering response and agressive 4 wheel disc brakes. Comfort for a 6'1" male to drive. Fuel usage ranges 29/24 mpg depending on driver agression. I do not enjoy paying for "Premium grade fuel only". Also the faded paint is not fun to look at.
Great Car for the money!
I came to this car from an Infinity and thought I would be stepping down. i was wrong! This car has everything great pick up, all the bells I need and use, great reliability, and best of all the fuel economy. The brakes are the only problem I have had. They may have fixed that since 1999. I am very happy with this car. I will keep it when I do get my next Infinity.
What a great suprise
I purchased my 1999 Mitsubishi Galant after a long relationship with a 1997 Hyundai Sonata that died the day after I made my last payment to the bank. When I drove the Galant I was quickly reminded of what I've been missing, and how driving a car should be fun. This car also appears to be holding it's value, which is something that my Sonata was not able to do. The transmission has a memory and adjusts to the way you drive, and the Galant has a fantastic look, kind of similar to a BMW.
