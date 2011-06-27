Used 1998 Mitsubishi Galant LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/439.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.3 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front hip room53.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Measurements
Length187.6 in.
Curb weight2998 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Kalapana Black
  • Magenta Grey Pearl
  • Caffe Latte Pearl Metallic
  • Minden Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Pearl
  • Barcelona Red Pearl Metallic
  • Northstar White
  • Monarch Green Pearl Metallic
