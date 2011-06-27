  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Galant
  4. Used 1998 Mitsubishi Galant
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Mitsubishi Galant Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Galant
Overview
See Galant Inventory
See Galant Inventory
See Galant Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232223
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg19/26 mpg20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/456.3 mi.321.1/439.4 mi.338.0/456.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.16.9 gal.16.9 gal.
Combined MPG232223
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm148 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm148 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 5500 rpm141 hp @ 5500 rpm141 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.37.3 in.39.4 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.43.3 in.
Front hip room57.3 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.52.6 in.52.6 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.35.0 in.35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Measurements
Length187.6 in.187.6 in.187.6 in.
Curb weight2778 lbs.2998 lbs.2877 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.12.5 cu.ft.12.5 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.53.1 in.53.1 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.103.7 in.103.7 in.
Width68.1 in.68.1 in.68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Barcelona Red Pearl Metallic
  • Monarch Green Pearl Metallic
  • Magenta Grey Pearl
  • Minden Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Northstar White
  • Kalapana Black
  • Caffe Latte Pearl Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Pearl
  • Kalapana Black
  • Magenta Grey Pearl
  • Caffe Latte Pearl Metallic
  • Minden Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Pearl
  • Barcelona Red Pearl Metallic
  • Northstar White
  • Monarch Green Pearl Metallic
  • Kalapana Black
  • Cayenne Red Pearl
  • Barcelona Red Pearl Metallic
  • Magenta Grey Pearl
  • Monarch Green Pearl Metallic
  • Caffe Latte Pearl Metallic
  • Northstar White
  • Minden Silver Pearl Metallic
See Galant InventorySee Galant InventorySee Galant Inventory

Related Used 1998 Mitsubishi Galant info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles