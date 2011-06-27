Used 1996 Mitsubishi Galant Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1996 Galant
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222223
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg19/26 mpg21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/439.4 mi.321.1/439.4 mi.354.9/473.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.16.9 gal.16.9 gal.
Combined MPG222223
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm148 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm148 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 5500 rpm141 hp @ 5500 rpm141 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.3 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.43.3 in.
Front hip room53.5 in.53.5 in.57.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.52.6 in.57.1 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.35.0 in.35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Measurements
Length187.0 in.187.0 in.187.0 in.
Curb weight2976 lbs.2866 lbs.2755 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.12.5 cu.ft.12.5 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.53.1 in.53.1 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.103.7 in.103.7 in.
Width68.1 in.68.1 in.68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Northstar White
  • Minden Silver Pearl
  • Carmel Beige Pearl
  • Kalapana Black
  • Oslo Green Pearl
  • Celtic Blue Pearl
  • Barcelona Red Pearl
  • Monarch Green Pearl
