Used 1995 Mitsubishi Galant ES Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Galant
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/439.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Measurements
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Length187.0 in.
Width68.1 in.
Curb weight2755 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Barcelona Red Pearl Metallic
  • Kalapana Black
  • Minden Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Logan Silver Metallic
  • Monterey Blue Metallic
  • Northstar White
  • Everett Green Metallic
