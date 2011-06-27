Used 1995 Mitsubishi Galant Sedan Consumer Reviews

My Galant makes me proud dktmajor , 04/03/2013 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I drive for a living, hi-way and streets, doing warranty work for computers so I put 100-200 miles a day of hard driving on my car. I did my first repair at 372k miles when a hose ruptured. Made a "hose" out of duct tape, secured it to the radiator and engine block and drove to the auto parts store where I replaced the hose. The head gasket was replaced at 448k, lower control arm at 537k, original starter at 579k and the engine siezed at 597,893. I did tuneups every four months, fuel filter changed when I changed my clocks, used only hi octane gas (preserves the catalytic convertor this way) Love Galants Report Abuse

1995 Mitsubishi Galant Ian , 04/09/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I am a mechanic and after a rediculously reliable Honda I bought a Mitsubishi Galant with comfortable seats. This car has comfort and good looks, but I am glad I am a mechanic. I have managed to fix most problems relatively cheaply. I have tips for owners if the central lock stops working - replace the window switch cluster. If your car turns off and won't go until you a few minutes or it maybe turns off then on when driving you need a crank angle sensor on the distributor. The lower ball joints failing make a gunching sound when turning. I had to replace both. Overall this is a nice looking touring car. It has comfort, style, and modest performance, but poor reliability with high milage. Report Abuse

1995 Mitsubishi Galant LS MY 95 GALANT LS , 08/20/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car as my first car in Nov. 1998 with 43K miles in NYC when my daughter was born. Then move to NC with 139K. I still drive this car daily to work. It great on gas and for a 4 cylinder it has the power like a V6. It has 201,500 miles and still pulling strong and quite. Change oil every 3k on time, change timing belt every 60K and tune up on time. Shocking but true. It still has the original rear breaks from factory.WOW I can't believe it either. The only problem i had was alignment, problem solved after i replaced all 4 shocks, no camber kits required. Great car, reliable, quick, fun to drive. I'm expecting to get 250K before my next timing belt change. Then I'll let her go. Report Abuse

Unbeatable Value Mike , 08/15/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought a 1995 Mitsubishi Galant S in 2000 with 79,000. I beat the hell out of it but it kept going. This was my pizza delivery car. I put 240,000 city miles on the original engine until it burnt so much oil I got pulled over by a cop because he though my car was on fire. (Cold starts in winter would look like smoke bombs going off.) I recommend this car with the manual transmission if you can find one in decent shape. Despite my criticisms, this car is a really cool car. Report Abuse